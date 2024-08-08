Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Holdings Trimmed by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 67.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Several research firms have commented on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W raised Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

