T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 175.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,565 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2,213.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $102.83 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

