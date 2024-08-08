Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Shares Gap Down to $13.82

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $13.38. Takeda Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 687,438 shares changing hands.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $6,866,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

