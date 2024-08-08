Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Christine Ezinga Acquires 8,000 Shares

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.67 per share, with a total value of C$29,367.20.

Christine Ezinga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Christine Ezinga bought 15,570 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,740.60.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TVE opened at C$3.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$2.76 and a 12-month high of C$4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 2.59.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.10). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of C$393.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1714964 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

