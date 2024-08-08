Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.28. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.1% in the second quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

