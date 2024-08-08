Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,238,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $296,212,000 after acquiring an additional 489,933 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,954,829 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $219,197,000 after acquiring an additional 54,647 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,321,308 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $195,877,000 after purchasing an additional 597,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,671,000 after purchasing an additional 140,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

