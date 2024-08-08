Tapestry (TPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

View Our Latest Report on TPR

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.