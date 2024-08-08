Tarang Amin Sells 548 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, July 5th, Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $181.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.87, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.16.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

