Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) CAO Sells $160,140.26 in Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $133.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.41. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $139.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $187,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,712,000 after buying an additional 962,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 239.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 791,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,877,000 after buying an additional 557,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Targa Resources by 802.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 484,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after purchasing an additional 431,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

