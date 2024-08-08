Target Co. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Target in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.46.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $133.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.47. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

