Target Healthcare REIT (THRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 80.80 ($1.03) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.19. Target Healthcare REIT has a one year low of GBX 66.30 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 88.90 ($1.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £501.15 million, a P/E ratio of 924.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38.

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 31 December 2023 comprised 98 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £911.1 million.

