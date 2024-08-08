Target Healthcare REIT (THRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Target Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 80.80 ($1.03) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.19. Target Healthcare REIT has a one year low of GBX 66.30 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 88.90 ($1.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £501.15 million, a P/E ratio of 924.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38.
