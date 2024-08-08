TD Cowen Cuts Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target to $45.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,549,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

