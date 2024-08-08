TD Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $156.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

YUM opened at $136.47 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,089 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,505. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,012,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,022,648,000 after buying an additional 5,607,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,121,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,512,561,000 after buying an additional 3,470,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,831,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,668,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,669,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,033,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

