TD Securities Increases Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $62.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.49% from the company’s current price.

BN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.50 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Down 3.9 %

BN opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557,749 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.