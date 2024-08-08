Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $14.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.56.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TDOC

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $274,049.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $274,049.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $88,555.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,714 shares of company stock valued at $358,714 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $1,222,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 332.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 65,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 50,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 391.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 4.4 %

Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.