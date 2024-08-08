Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VIV. Barclays lifted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 2.2 %

VIV stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 85.9% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 52,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 24,073 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 308.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 264,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 199,546 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 83,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 203,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 116,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.