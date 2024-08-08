Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.30.

Get FIGS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIGS

FIGS Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $5.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. FIGS has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.21 million, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.42.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FIGS by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 41,770 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in FIGS by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.