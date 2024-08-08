Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.96.

NYSE:UAA opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

