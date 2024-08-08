Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on V.F. Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for V.F. in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

V.F. Trading Up 7.1 %

VFC opened at $17.61 on Thursday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1,754.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of V.F. by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of V.F. by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

