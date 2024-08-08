TELUS Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Desjardins lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

TU has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. TELUS has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.284 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,214,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179,110 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,692 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,327,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,775,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,705,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

