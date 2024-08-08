TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TELUS from C$24.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

Get TELUS alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on T

TELUS Price Performance

TSE T opened at C$22.58 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$20.04 and a 1 year high of C$25.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The company has a market cap of C$33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0009001 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 288.46%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.