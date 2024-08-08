TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on T. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.50.

T opened at C$22.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.42. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$20.04 and a 52-week high of C$25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0009001 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

