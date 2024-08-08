TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$24.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.25 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.50.

TELUS Trading Up 0.4 %

TELUS stock opened at C$22.58 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$20.04 and a 52 week high of C$25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0009001 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

