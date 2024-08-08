TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$21.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$23.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.78% from the company’s current price.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

TELUS Trading Up 0.4 %

T stock opened at C$22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.42. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$20.04 and a twelve month high of C$25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.0009001 earnings per share for the current year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

