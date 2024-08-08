Tempur Sealy International, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPX. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.9 %

TPX stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $121,329,000. Browning West LP grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,792,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $20,454,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 773,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 250,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $12,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

