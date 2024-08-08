Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $48.60, but opened at $45.79. Tempur Sealy International shares last traded at $46.44, with a volume of 167,849 shares.

The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 23.8% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

See Also

