Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $49.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. Teradata has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $54.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Teradata by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 87,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Teradata by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 59.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 48,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Teradata by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

