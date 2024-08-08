Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Territorial Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TBNK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Report on Territorial Bancorp

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.