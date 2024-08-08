The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,621 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 58.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

AZEK stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

