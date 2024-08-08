The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson Sells 900 Shares

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 900 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $36,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,949,477 shares in the company, valued at $78,622,407.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Buckle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,638,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Buckle by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 29,787 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 1st quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

