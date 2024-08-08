The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 60,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 527.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Buckle in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKE shares. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other news, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider H. Nelson Dennis 122,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,321.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,227 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,527. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Buckle Price Performance

NYSE:BKE opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

