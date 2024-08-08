The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Purchases 720 Shares

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $15,832.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 143,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,430.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of GDV opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $23.91.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
