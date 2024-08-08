The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Purchases 720 Shares

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $15,832.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 143,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,430.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GDV opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 746.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 144,107 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 144,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

