The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.59. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.78 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

Shares of HD stock opened at $342.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

