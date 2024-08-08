The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Honest in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk analyst O. Rickert anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Honest’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Honest’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.86. Honest has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $86.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.79 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%.

In other Honest news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 43,317 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $119,988.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,881,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,563.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Honest news, insider Katherine Barton sold 67,930 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $188,166.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 933,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,423.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carla Vernon sold 43,317 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $119,988.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,881,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,563.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,160 shares of company stock worth $379,933. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 415,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 197,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

