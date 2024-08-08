The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $132.64 Average PT from Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.64.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SJM opened at $119.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.03. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $149.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 59.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,441,000 after purchasing an additional 202,092 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 29.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,518,000 after purchasing an additional 327,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,077,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.