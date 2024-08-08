The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.87

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON TRIG opened at GBX 99.20 ($1.27) on Thursday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93.30 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.20 ($1.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.55 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.21.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

