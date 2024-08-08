The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.87

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Price Performance
Shares of LON TRIG opened at GBX 99.20 ($1.27) on Thursday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93.30 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117.20 ($1.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.55 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.21.
About The Renewables Infrastructure Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Renewables Infrastructure Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Celsius Stock Defies Market Sell-Off with More Upside Ahead
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Oversold and Underloved, Disney is Ready to Rebound Strongly
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.