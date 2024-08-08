The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

TD opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

