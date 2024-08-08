Thomas J. Shaw Buys 15,458 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 15,458 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $15,303.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,587,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,441,886.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE RVP opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.08. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 18.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

