Thomas R. Rich Buys 26,200 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) insider Thomas R. Rich purchased 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $100,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,147.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $972.49 million, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTOS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,586 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 73,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,251,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,437 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,917,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth about $2,456,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

