Thomas W. Wirth Sells 764 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $33,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Chemung Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CHMG stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $209.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.17. Chemung Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $51.36.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 369.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Chemung Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
See Also
