Thomas W. Wirth Sells 764 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $33,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chemung Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $209.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.17. Chemung Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $51.36.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 369.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Chemung Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

