Thoughtworks (TWKS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2024 – Thoughtworks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.40 to $4.40. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Thoughtworks had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $4.40 price target on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Thoughtworks had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/6/2024 – Thoughtworks was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2024 – Thoughtworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $3.25 to $2.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Thoughtworks is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.37 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

