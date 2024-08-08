Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.13% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,171,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 336,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

Shares of CMBS stock opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

