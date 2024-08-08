Tidal Investments LLC Raises Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 648.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.12. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

