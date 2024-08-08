Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Northland Securities

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $4.80 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TYGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Tigo Energy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TYGO opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tigo Energy has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.94% and a negative net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tigo Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

