Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,513,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,781.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $352,110.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $239,700.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $94,770.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 28,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $206,625.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $224,440.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $106,485.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 95,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $646,000.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.16 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at about $2,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tile Shop by 5.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Tile Shop by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

