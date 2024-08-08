Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA) Director Grant Reeves Buys 50,000 Shares

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) Director Grant Reeves acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00.

Grant Reeves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Grant Reeves purchased 1,000 shares of Titan Logix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$590.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Grant Reeves acquired 1,000 shares of Titan Logix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$540.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Grant Reeves purchased 3,000 shares of Titan Logix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,620.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Grant Reeves acquired 4,000 shares of Titan Logix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,960.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Grant Reeves bought 2,500 shares of Titan Logix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,250.00.

Titan Logix Stock Performance

Shares of Titan Logix stock opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50. Titan Logix Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of C$17.69 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Titan Logix Company Profile

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

