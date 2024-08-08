Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Announces Earnings Results

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter.
Tokio Marine Stock Up 1.0 %
Tokio Marine stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. Tokio Marine has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of -0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47.
About Tokio Marine
