Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Announces Earnings Results

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter.

Tokio Marine Stock Up 1.0 %

Tokio Marine stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. Tokio Marine has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of -0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

