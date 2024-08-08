Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Cut to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MODG. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1,251.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

