Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MODG. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $18.80.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

