Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) to Issue None Dividend of $0.50

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
Tourmaline Oil Price Performance
Shares of TOU stock opened at C$58.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$53.45 and a 12 month high of C$74.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.32.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.43 per share, with a total value of C$166,064.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $645,707. 5.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.
