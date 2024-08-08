Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) to Issue None Dividend of $0.50

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$58.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$53.45 and a 12 month high of C$74.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.43 per share, with a total value of C$166,064.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $645,707. 5.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$73.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.21.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

